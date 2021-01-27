Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.66. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.