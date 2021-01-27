Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Shares of BABA opened at $265.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $719.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

