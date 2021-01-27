Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TCEHY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Tencent in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $92.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tencent has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $98.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $885.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

