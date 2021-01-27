Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

SNY opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

