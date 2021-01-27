Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) versus Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Financial Review

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $40.82 million 4.27 $12.26 million N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares $832.15 million 3.26 $193.53 million $2.75 12.53

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Santa Cruz County Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 3 2 0 2.40

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 31.28% N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.47% 6.11% 0.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online services comprising bill payment and cash management. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also offers loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, it provides credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as trust, and wealth management services to consumers and businesses. Further, the company offers securities, brokerage, and investment advisory services; and originates and sells mortgage loan products in the secondary market. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs in Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

