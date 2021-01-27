Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $417.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

