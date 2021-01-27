Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Schaeffler stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

