Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SCFLF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 387. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.