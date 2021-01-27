Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded to Buy by Oddo Bhf

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

