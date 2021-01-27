Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,697 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 792,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,810,000 after buying an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

