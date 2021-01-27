Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $102.24 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,081 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.5% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $102,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $65,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.