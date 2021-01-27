Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $60.81 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,260 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vale worth $60,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.