Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 28,573 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

