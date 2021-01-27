Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 51,349 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,349 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.07% of Corning worth $19,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Corning stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

