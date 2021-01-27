Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 69,735 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,735 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $42,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.