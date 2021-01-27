Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NYSE SLB opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

