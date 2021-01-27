Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $680.80

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680.80 ($8.89) and last traded at GBX 680.79 ($8.89), with a volume of 20009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 666 ($8.70).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 630.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 547.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.83%.

About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

