Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,274 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. 136,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $36.30.

