Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.