Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.