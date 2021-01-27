Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

