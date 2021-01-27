Scotiabank Lowers First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$29.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

FM stock traded down C$0.71 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,225. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.12. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44. Insiders have sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

