Scotiabank Upgrades Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) to “Outperform”

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$22.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

WJX opened at C$20.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.37. Wajax Co. has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.96.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$340.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 1.7513769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

