Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NYSE SRL opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scully Royalty stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

