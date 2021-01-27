Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of STX stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,282,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 409,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

