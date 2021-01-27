SEB Equity Research Downgrades Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) to Hold

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF remained flat at $$8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

