Security National Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

