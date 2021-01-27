Security National Trust Co. Sells 1,124 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $229.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.