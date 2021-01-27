Security National Trust Co. Sells 3,950 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 513.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 148.3% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 37,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of SH stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

