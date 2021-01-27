Security National Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

