SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $939.19

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $939.19 and traded as high as $991.40. SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) shares last traded at $988.20, with a volume of 1,385,146 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 947.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 939.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £11.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76.

In other SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) news, insider Mary Barnard bought 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £9,942.60 ($12,990.07).

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

