Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Down 20% This Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $455,435.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00051182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00133069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00293223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00070226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037315 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.