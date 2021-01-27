Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 29,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $167.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

