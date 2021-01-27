Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) Shares Down 14.3%

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 218,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 265,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$3.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 million during the quarter.

About Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

