SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 5.9%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 1,246,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,063,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -145.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,553.08. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,912 shares of company stock worth $4,140,426 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $340,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.