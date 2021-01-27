Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,980,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after buying an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

SRE opened at $124.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

