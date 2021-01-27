Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $68.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,424 shares of company stock worth $10,713,918. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

SMTC traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.