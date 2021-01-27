Senseonics’ (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $1.85 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SENS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.82.

Senseonics stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $697.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Senseonics by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

