Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Trading 16.3% Higher

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 127,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 24,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 105.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

