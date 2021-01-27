Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SQZZF opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

