Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $1.94 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00006183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $96.81 million and $247.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00131155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00286641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00068821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.