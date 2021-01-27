ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServiceNow in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOW. Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.68.

NYSE NOW opened at $532.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.