SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Shares Gap Up to $19.56

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $23.90. SharpSpring shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 271 shares traded.

SHSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $251.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, analysts expect that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares in the company, valued at $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 9.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 13.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.