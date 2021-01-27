SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.15

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 7727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $971,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,708 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

