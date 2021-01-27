SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Down 10.5%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.65. 552,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 333,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The company has a market cap of $927.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $971,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $1,507,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

