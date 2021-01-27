Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. 266,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,175. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.