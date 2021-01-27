Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Receives C$14.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$909.05 million and a P/E ratio of -61.08. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$166.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.62%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

