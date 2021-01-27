Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

BSRR opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $354.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,588 shares of company stock valued at $168,692 in the last ninety days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

