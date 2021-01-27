Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 92,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $340.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.