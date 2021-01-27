SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

